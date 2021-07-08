Where to Buy the Tiger King Crypto and Its Little Sibling TCUB

Your early pandemic Netflix binges are coming back to haunt you in 2021. Tiger King docuseries subject Joe Exotic is still locked in prison. But that’s not stopping him from cashing in on the altcoin madness. The Tiger King (CCC:TKING-USD) crypto has popped up to help the bizarre exotic pet breeder pay for his legal fees, and it just so happens to be one of the biggest gainers. And now, it has a sibling. The big gains for TKING have investors wondering where to buy the Tiger King crypto.
TKING saw a stealthy launch in mid-May on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain. The token is similar in engineering to that of other arbitrage tokens like SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) or Baby Doge (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD). 1 trillion tokens make up the total supply, and 2% of every transaction goes to a burn address, lowering the supply permanently. Another percentage goes to the wallets of all who still hold TKING. The aim is to reward the fittest holders with a low supply and high demand.
According to the developers, Joe Exotic himself has his own supply of tokens from the day of the launch, meaning he is accruing more and more tokens with each transaction, even without access to the wallet while in prison. The developers also claim that a percentage of all Joe Exotic NFTs sold on the team’s upcoming marketplace will go toward his legal fees.
Where to Buy the Tiger King Crypto and New Tiger Cub
TKING is gaining in a big way this week, thanks to Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) influencer Matt Wallace claiming to have made an investment in TKING. This morning, the YouTuber is even claiming that Joe Exotic himself reached out to thank Wallace for his investment.
The result of the tweet is a massive pump for TKING. The crypto is seeing an astonishing rise of 163% on today’s trading session. Trading volume is also up a massive 254%.
Those looking for a moonshot might want to add TKING to their portfolio in the hopes of another pump. Or they might be looking to add the newly launched sibling token of TKING, Tiger Cub (CCC:TCUB-USD). The new token is available on the Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) Smart Chain and operates with similar mechanics to TKING.
If you’re looking to buy either of these cryptos, look no further than Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD) and PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD). These DEXs are the only place to buy the cryptos; specifically, TKING is available only on Uniswap, and TCUB is available only on PancakeSwap.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.