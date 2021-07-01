XPEV Stock: Why XPeng Investors Should Mark Their Calendar for July 9

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is on the move Thursday as investors look forward to an announcement from the company on July 9.
While there’s been no official announcement, investors are expecting XPeng to reveal its new G3i SUV on that day. This comes from sources in China that claim this is when the announcement will take place.
So what is the G3i SUV? It’s an updated version of the G3 SUV already on the market. The company has been teasing the upgraded version of the G3 on its social media accounts, so the idea of an announcement soon makes sense.
Electric vehicle (EV) customers that are considering the new SUV will want to know a bit more about it. In truth, it’s largely similar to the original G3 SUV. That includes coming in both 460-kilometer and 520-kilometer range options.
One change worth noting will be production. The current G3, which launched in 2018, is made by Haima Motor for XPeng. That changes with this new version, which XPeng is making itself at its Zhaoqing, Guangdong plant, reports CNEVPOST.
There’s also other positive news for XPEV stock worth noting today. The company released its delivery data for the second quarter of 2021 and performance was good. You can find all of the details about that at this link.
XPEV stock is also seeing heavy trading on Thursday. That’s resulted in more than 25 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 14.8 million shares.
XPEV stock was up 1.9% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.