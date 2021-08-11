Dogecoin Price Predictions: Why One Crypto Buff Thinks DOGE Is Still on Track for $1

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is having its day once again. The digital meme-currency is basking in a new run of bullish momentum. And while retail investors are enjoying the second Dogecoin renaissance themselves, it seems to be just as enjoyable for analysts and institutional figures. As one crypto influencer becomes very bullish on DOGE once again, Dogecoin price predictions are picking up.
The Dogecoin network hasn’t changed; it’s not looking at a huge overhaul just yet. In fact, developers are further delaying the release of the network’s coming upgrade. The fork, a solution to lower transaction fees on the Doge network, is one with a lot of interest.
However, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus says users will have to wait a little longer until the upgrade takes effect. According to Markus, the developers are focusing their efforts into one last fix of the upgrade’s fee-rounding solution. As for a timeline, Markus says users can count on the upgrade happening before Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) releases its crypto wallet.
Dogecoin Price Predictions Heat Up After Influencer’s $1 Price Target
While investors will have to wait to see the Dogecoin upgrade, they can still watch the coin appreciate in value. Today, David Gokhshtein, founder of crypto news network Gokhshtein Media, is catalyzing gains.
Gokhshtein is making his bullishness on Dogecoin known; the crypto influencer says DOGE is still headed toward $1, even after missing the mark and falling over 50 cents before. Gokhshtein says because Dogecoin is oft a gateway for crypto investors before transitioning to other cryptos, it can be propelled to the dollar mark.
Are other analysts as bullish on Dogecoin as Gokhshtein? Let’s take a look at some other Dogecoin price predictions:
- CoinPriceForecast thinks Dogecoin will nearly double its current price before the end of the year. Their prediction puts DOGE at 51 cents by December.
- The less bullish WalletInvestor believes Dogecoin will hit 47 cents but that it will take a full year’s time to reach this level.
- DigitalCoin’s prediction puts Dogecoin at 41 cents by the end of 2021.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is still predicting losses for Dogecoin in the future. Their price prediction suggests DOGE will drop one cent between now and December.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.