Ethereum Price Predictions: How High Could ETH Go This Year?

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) continues to be a hot crypto among traders and that means there’s plenty of discourse concerning price predictions.
So just how high can crypto traders expect ETH to climb this year? And what about how it will do in the years to come?
Let’s take a look at some of the recent Ethereum price predictions that traders will want to keep in mind.
“Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar, who called ether’s tripling to top $3,000 back when it was still closer to $1,000 in January, told Yahoo Finance Friday that the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap could still hit her $8,000 to $10,000 price target in 2021.” — Zack Guzman, Yahoo Finance
“Finder surveyed 42 crypto experts, with more than 25 providing ETH price predictions for not only the end of 2021 but also the end of 2025 and 2030. While the panel on average sees ETH ending 2021 at $4,596, those projections get even juicier going forward, with the average projection for 2025 hitting $17,810, and 2030 cresting $71,763.” — Zak Killermann, The Daily Hodl
“Now, as cardano and solana make double-digit gains and outpace other cryptocurrencies, famed investment strategist Lyn Alden has predicted bitcoin will hit $100,000 and ethereum will reach $5,000 as soon as next year.” — Billy Bambrough, Forbes
“The panel was also more bullish on Ethereum’s price in the medium and long term, predicting that the price of Ethereum will go up to US$17,810 — almost four times their prediction for 2021 — by the end of 2025 and US$71,763 by 2023.” — Michelle Lim, Forkast
To put these Ethereum price predictions in perspective, ETH was trading at around $3,386 at the time of this writing. This has it up about 5.1% over a 24-hour period as of noon Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.