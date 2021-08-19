Internet Computer (ICP) Price Predictions: Where Will the ICP Crypto Go in 2021?

One of the hottest coin offerings of this past year was Dfinity’s Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) listing at $630 per token. Indeed, the fact that Internet Computer has seen approximately 90% of its value wiped out in just a few months has been discouraging, to say the least. Accordingly, investors appear to be keenly attentive to what the Internet Computer (ICP) price predictions are moving forward for ICP crypto.
Fortunately for investors, cryptocurrencies are seemingly making a run for it today. The broader sector is higher, and the ICP crypto has followed suit. In fact, ICP is up approximately 9% at the time of writing and is currently one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies.
According to recent reports, increased developer activity on Dfinity’s platform has spurred newfound interest in ICP. Approximately 500 developers have brought 250,000 new users of the dApps created on the Internet Computer Network. That’s impressive in such a short amount of time.
These moves come as the cryptocurrency battles various legal issues that are ongoing. However, the outlook for this cryptocurrency appears to be much stronger today, with investor demand blossoming.
Accordingly, let’s take a look at where the experts think ICP could be headed from here.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Predictions
For reference, ICP currently trades at $66.20 per token, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor appears to be very bearish on ICP’s long-term outlook. This site lists a one-year price target of $4.13 for ICP, and it doesn’t give a five-year forecast as the site normally does.
- However, CoinPriceForecast is a bit more bullish. This site lists one-year, five-year and 1o-year price targets of $86.56, $192.63 and $244.45, respectively, for ICP.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets of $100.45, $194.39 and $284.09, respectively, for ICP.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.