SwissBorg Price Predictions: How High Can a Bitfinex Listing Take the CHSB Crypto?

Today, SwissBorg (CCC:CHSB-USD) is on the minds of many crypto investors. The world’s 90th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seen gains of 32% over the past 24 hours alone. Accordingly, investors are increasingly looking at what the expert SwissBorg price predictions are for the CHSB crypto moving forward.
One of the key drivers of today’s move appears to be this cryptocurrency’s listing on Bitfinex tomorrow. SwissBorg highlighted in a tweet earlier this morning that this listing will be coming tomorrow, and CHSB will be open for trading on Aug. 24. Crypto enthusiasts appear to like this news and are jumping aboard prior to the listing.
As we’ve seen with various other tokens listing on major exchanges, these moves have proven to be big near-term catalysts. Accordingly, crypto investors looking to diversify their holdings appear to be looking for the up-and-coming tokens recently listed on high-profile exchanges. This recent listing provides some credence to the SwissBorg community, a big deal for early investors in this cryptocurrency.
Let’s see where the experts think CHSB could be headed from here.
SwissBorg Price Predictions
For reference, CHSB is currently trading at 96 cents per token at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $1.55 and $4.70, respectively, for CHSB.
- DigitalCoinPrice thinks CHSB could hit $1.46 by end of year. The 2025 and 2028 price targets from this site are $2.93 and $4.24, respectively.
- Gov.Capital does not list a price target for CHSB, suggesting this is a cryptocurrency to steer clear of.
