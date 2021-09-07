7 of the Best Startups on StartEngine to Hop On Right Now

First things first — no matter how starry-eyed the optimists may be about the prospects of the best startups on the market, startup investing is not suitable for all investors. There are risks to consider, from relative illiquidity to the lack of proven business history over a significant period. There’s a risk of failure and loss of capital. Of course those can come with any investing, but investors may also have a harder time doing due diligence with startups than with established companies with reporting requirements.
Still, there are plenty of upsides for people whose risk tolerance fits this niche. And one of the most notable advantages to support some new startups in their equity crowdfunding rounds is the lively feeling of supporting a new vision and a bold business plan. You get to get in on the ground floor of up-and-coming disrupters.
After all, startups have the potential to become future leaders in their sectors. In the list below you can find seven promising ideas for startup investing on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. These seven startups are among the companies that will soon end their equity crowdfunding campaigns. This is expected to occur in some cases by the end of September 2021.
As always, due diligence is highly suggested.
The list of the best startups to consider on StartEngine now is:
- Greenberry’s Nitro Hard Coffee
- EarthWise
- REMÜV
- VEER
- Flat Out of Heels
- Son of a Barista
- Rumble Motors
Best Startups: Greenberry’s Nitro Hard Coffee
This is the first time since I started writing articles on private investing that I saw something like this from a startup like Greenberry’s: “We could have gone to Wall Street or big institutional investors to make this happen, but that isn’t in our DNA. Learn more about our current offering in the hard coffee space, a market segment that grew 11,000% in 2020.”
This seems interesting. Why not an IPO?
Greenberry’s started in 1992, so some people may have a hard time classifying it as a startup, as it has a long history of business operations and a variety of products such as coffee, food and drinks.
But now, Greenberry’s Nitro Hard Coffee is set to benefit from not just one market, but three markets that all have witnessed rapid growth — and this growth is expected to continue. These three markets are nitro cold-brew coffee, craft beverages and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.
Greenberry’s Nitro Hard Coffee combines coffee with alcohol and comes in six varieties. I find the combination of craft roasted coffee with neutral spirits or bourbon exciting, being a coffee lover.
According to Greenberry’s, the company expects to have a presence worldwide, not just in the U.S. It’s targeting Asia and Europe, plus the Middle East.
The minimum investment in Greenberry’s is $110.
EarthWise
Have you ever witnessed an oil spill up close? If you have then you know it is both unpleasant and a very tough task to clean up oceans, and freshwater resources, protect our planet from pollution.
Earthwise makes sustainable sorbents. It strives to clean up unwanted pollutions such as oil spills, chemicals and the like using recycled materials. But why recycled materials?
Well, for many spills, those doing the cleaning use synthetic sorbents that are manufactured using petroleum, and producing them can be harmful to the environment.
Earthwise sorbents solve this problem by using both recycled and repurposed materials, often waste products from other manufacturing. This means cleaner and more sustainable solutions to fight these problems.
The sorbent market is growing fast. “The US Sorbents market reached $3.7B in revenue in 2018, and is projected to be $5.42B by 2026,” Earthwise said on its StartEngine page. Earthwise has a strategic partnership with NPS Corporation, not another sorbent manufacturer, but the largest sorbent manufacturer worldwide.
The business model relies on both B2B and B2C (business to business and business to consumer) sales, not just in the U.S but in international markets as well.
The minimum investment in EarthWise is $247.50.
Best Startups: REMÜV
REMUV™ is offering a solution to fight Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. It has developed an ultraviolet C (UVC) LED technology for sanitization purposes not just in the industrial market, but also consumer and governmental applications as well.
Unfortunately for us, the air that we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat expose us to microorganisms that can be very harmful to our health. Fortunately for REMUV™ “The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 19.0%.”
The current UVC LED disinfection technology by REMUV™ is used for water purification, but there is also another product under development too. This one is an AI-driven robotic tower that moves autonomously and disinfects spaces such as offices, gyms, hospitals, or warehouses. This COBRA tower system has been already awarded a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) from the U.S. army.
REMÜV has a very bold vision right now — to become the “Global leader in UV disinfection systems by 2026.” Both B2C and B2B sales will be targeted, and the REMUV™ UV water purification system will go on sale for $149.99. It may sound expensive, but who can put a tag price on our health and safety?
REMÜV has a minimum investment of $250.
VEER
VEER is a designer and maker of carbon-fiber drivetrains. Customers can use these drivetrains to replace the original chain-pulled drives built into most bicycles and other light electric vehicles. But why should you want to do that?
The Split Belt carbon fiber drive-by Veer combines several advantages well-sought in light electric vehicles, such as performance, durability, lowering maintenance costs, and increasing the lifespan of the drive. Another factor hard to ignore is that the Split Belt so far has resulted in no dangerous belt failures.
What about traction (ha ha)? Veer mentions that there is a large business opportunity. “Veer is expanding into the Light Electric Vehicle Market with the electric bike market valued at $23 billion in 2020 alone.” Veer has already made revenue — more than $100,000 in 2020. And it wants to transform the light electric vehicles industry, offering a combination of increased efficiency and performance. This can help light electric vehicles manufacturers reduce production costs by focusing on batteries and motors for eBikes and eScooters that are lighter, smaller, and ultimately cheaper to build and sell.
The Split Belt carbon fiber drive eliminates the bulk of maintenance of both cleaning and lubrication at frequent intervals.
You can invest in VEER for a minimum investment of $298.88.
Best Startups: Flat Out of Heels
Flat Out of Heels provides a solution for those who want to be fashionable but also want comfort available. For some people, these two features seem priceless — especially after wearing high heels for many hours at work or at a social event.
Flat Out of Heels makes rollable flats that are stylish, compact, durable, and most of all comfortable. With a target group consisting of teenage girls, and professional women to women in college and women who need to wear shoes that are fit for social events Flat Out of Heels is a solution that does not replace high heels, but rather can supplement them when women need a break from wearing heels. They can even be bought from vending machines, and are small enough to keep in a purse.
Customers who buy Flat Out of Heels shoes get a cool branded vinyl bag to store their Flat Outs before their use, making them convenient to carry around.
With a retail price of $29.99, a wholesale price of $10 plus and a price of $24.99 at vending machines and boutiques, the profit margin is 75%. Not bad at all.
The minimum amount of investment in Flat Out of Heels is $160.09.
Son of a Barista
Son of a Barista has to do, as you may have guessed, with coffee. But not just any type of coffee — Italian espresso. I mentioned earlier that I love coffee, and this idea from Son of a Barista to make your high-quality coffee with a starter kit at an affordable price seems incredibly interesting. What’s a better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee? And not any type of coffee, but Italian gourmet coffee?
Son of a Barista also offers a free espresso machine with its starter kit. Of course, the pods sold only work with this specific machine, but this is rather than a barrier of entry in the coffee business another business opportunity focusing on building loyal customers.
The business model is based on a subscription service to order coffee on monthly basis. It aims “to sell over one million espresso machines over the next four years,” and direct-to-consumer channels will be added along with a B2B offer to the hospitality business.
The minimum amount to invest in Son of a Barista is $249.66.
Best Startups: Rumble Motors
Rumble Motors manufactures electric bikes with a “vision is to develop sustainable, affordable and enjoyable vehicles that everyone can afford. Bikes that are eco-friendly and simply a blast to ride.”
These e-bikes combine style and the eco-friendly character as we move into the electrification of mobility without ignoring the fun element. All of this in an affordable e-bike. Rumble Motors is a Swedish/American company combining the culture and examining the needs of customers both in the U.S. and in Europe. The best of two worlds.
Already more than 200 units have been shipped and there are plans to launch the Rumble AIR model, among already existing models such as the Moon Walker and the Rumble Scrambler.
There are big plans to launch Rumble GoGo in 2023, a delivery service app that will use Rumble Motors e-bikes to build a greener future. And with its e-bikes Rumble Motors can address three severe problems. Climate change, urban congestion, and air pollution. All of these are in a market that seems to grow over the next years at a paid growth. “The market outlook for global electric scooters market size was USD 17.43 billion in 2018 meanwhile the global electric mobility market size is expected to reach USD 480 billion in 2025.”
The minimum amount of investment in Rumble Motors is $230.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.