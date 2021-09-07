AAPL Stock News: 15 Things We Know About the Apple Watch Series 7 Release

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely going to hold its yearly September event soon and with it will come new devices that consumers will want to keep an eye on. That includes the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and others that could be a boon to AAPL stock.
Let’s focus on the Apple Watch Series 7 specifically and what we can expect from it.
- First off, Apple has yet to announce its September event.
- Even so, it’s likely going to take place next Tuesday.
- If it does, we’re likely to see the official debut of the iPhone 13 and Watch Series 7 at the event.
- However, talk of production delays could put that on hold.
- Current rumors claim Apple will reveal the Watch Series 7 but that it will only release in limited quantities at first.
- That news might not sit well with holders of AAPL stock.
- Recent rumors claim that the new display is behind the delays.
- See, Apple plans to switch up the form factor of its wearables with this new device.
- That includes 41mm and 45mm displays, which are larger than the previous models’ 40 mm and 44mm.
- Other rumors also claim that we won’t see any new major health sensing abilities from the device.
- Instead, Apple fans can expect an increase in processing power.
- If the rumors are true, we’re also likely to see an increase in battery life with the release of the Apple Watch Series 7.
- It’s also worth noting that the new display sizes of the Watch Series 7 means it likely won’t be compatible with current bands.
- While we don’t know the release date yet, Apple’s trends mean the new Watch models should come out just a few days after its planned event.
- At the same time, it’s possible there might be a longer wait for release due to the production delays.
AAPL stock was up 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s more recent market news worth checking out below!
We’ve got all the latest market news that investors need to know about today! That includes RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) is on the move, what to know about Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) price predictions, and this morning’s pre-market stock movers. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- RNXT Stock: The FDA News That Has Biotech Company RenovoRx Rocketing Higher Today
- Solana Price Predictions Surge as SOL Becomes the No. 7 Crypto
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.