ATER Stock: What Investors Are Saying as Meme Stock Aterian Surges on Retail Interest

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is on the rise Wednesday as retail and meme stock traders pump it higher despite a lack of news.
ATER stock running higher has it joining several other meme stocks on the move this week. However, investing in these stocks can be risky. First of all, meme rallies can result in major drops that could hurt investors. Secondly, they typically target penny stocks, which are easily manipulated for pump and dump schemes.
That could be what’s happening today as ATER stock experiences heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 39 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of about 4.4 million shares.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what traders are saying about ATER stock today.
ATER Stock Twitter Talk
$ATER was just $20 not to long ago so why shouldn’t it bounce right back? I’m in for a solid swing.
— The Barter Guy (@barter_better) September 8, 2021
$ATER added more at 8.06 .. still looks great for a move north of 10. 36 mil volume vs 24mil float today, and has maintained this momentum. Exit if that support trendline is broken.
6.7 – 8.6, what’s next? https://t.co/E4Cyc6eu7J pic.twitter.com/049NktkYCR
— Parabolic Tradez (@ParabolicTradez) September 8, 2021
Doesn't matter that I saw this coming. I didn't capitalize on it.
When a stock is WAY WAY WAY oversold its worth looking at.
Not sure if $ATER can get back to ATHs. But at $3 a share?! Something had to happen… pic.twitter.com/0Izyz9AWF8
— jeremy day (@jeremymday) September 8, 2021
Now let’s take a peak at what traders on Reddit are saying about ATER stock today!
ATER Stock Reddit Chatter
“I got in shares (not calls) of BBIG and ATER today. Either or both of those could blow up. Neither look like long term investments, but the calls are outrageously expensive.” — PortGlass
“I have made quite a big on ATER. I keep selling and buying after it dips. I am afraid I am eventually going to get burned.” — MelodicDaisy
“ATER is bouncing around, with a ceiling of $8. Manipulated? Looking to sell today.” — Earthquakeweather999
ATER stock was up 15.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
We’ve got more hot stock stories for traders to dive into below!
There’s loads of stock news today that traders will want to know about. A few examples include what has shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock running higher, why solar stocks are on the move, as well as the catalyst behind Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) dipping. You can get up to speed on all these topics at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
