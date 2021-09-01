Chainlink Price Predictions Surge as LINK Becomes the No. 12 Crypto

One of the up-and-coming cryptocurrencies many crypto enthusiasts have on their radar right now is Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD). Indeed, LINK has worked itself into the number 12 spot on the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Accordingly, intrigued investors may be keen to know what the expert Chainlink price predictions are for this growing crypto player.
Additionally, Chainlink has become one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies on social media. Today, this is a trending ticker on popular site Stocktwits, and it is also gaining traction on Twitter. Retail investors seem to like the leverage this cryptocurrency provides to this recent rally. Accordingly, this mid-cap crypto play is being targeted as a potential outperformer from here.
Given the excitement around altcoins right now, perhaps Chainlink’s rally can continue. Let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed.
Chainlink Price Predictions
At the time of writing, LINK trades at $29.30 per token.
- Coin Quora suggests a target range of $43 to $58 is likely for LINK. However, this site also provides a bullish target of $70 for Chainlink as well.
- Investing Cube thinks that if the conditions are right, LINK could be headed higher than its previous all-time high above $54 per token.
- Wallet Investor provides rather bullish one-year and five-year price targets of $45.18 and $124.77, respectively, for LINK.
- CoinPriceForecast suggests Link could hit $34.33 per token by the year’s end. The site’s 2033 price target of $163.80 represents long-term upside of more than 450% for this cryptocurrency.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.