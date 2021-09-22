Orca Price Predictions: Where Will the ORCA Crypto Go in 2021?

Today, one of the hot cryptocurrencies that is in focus for investors is Orca (CCC:ORCA-USD). Indeed, the two incredible spikes we’ve seen in the Orca crypto this past week have led investors to consider what the expert Orca price predictions are for this small, high-growth crypto token. Indeed, this cryptocurrency is one many investors feel has a tremendous amount of potential, given its relatively low market capitalization of “only” $81 million.
What’s intriguing about ORCA is that this token supports the Orca decentralized exchange (DEX). This DEX has looked to develop as an automated market maker and has sought capital to do so. Among the key catalysts for this cryptocurrency has been a key $18 million Series A funding round, led by Polychain, Placeholder and Three Arrows Capital.
By utilizing this capital effectively, ORCA investors are betting that this decentralized exchange will be able to out-innovate its competition. Orca has noted that its use of the Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) ecosystem allows for the “simplest user experience.” Indeed, that’s a disruptive argument that’s hard to ignore for many investors right now.
ORCA is likely to remain highly volatile in the near future. However, let’s see where the experts see this crypto headed from here.
Orca Price Predictions
At the time of writing, ORCA trades at $10 per token.
- Comparing ORCA to the large-cap tech companies of the world, CoinDataFlow sees ORCA trading between $42.94 and $1,235.66
- Should M2 money supply in the crypto market hit 32%, CoinCheckup suggests upside of as much as 1,500% could be in store for all cryptocurrencies, including ORCA.
- PricePrediction suggests that ORCA could see an average price of $39.41 at the end of 2026.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.