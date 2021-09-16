The 7 Best Recently Launched Startups Crowdfunding on StartEngine

StartEngine offers a lot of reasons to consider investing in startups. The numbers on the StartEngine website speak for themselves; the company touts more than 500 offerings raising over $400 million by over 500,000 investors. Equity crowdfunding is clearly big business!
Investing in startups can be both risky and challenging. New investment opportunities can offer diversification benefits to any portfolio. But as always, you should do your due diligence before investing in any equity crowdfunding opportunity.
Here are seven startups that have recently launched their equity crowdfunding campaigns:
- Supporteo
- Eli Electric Vehicles
- Cannabox
- California Tacos, Inc.
- Galexa
- DELEE
- WiTopia, Inc.
New Equity Crowdfunding Opportunity: Supporteo
Supporteo is an augmented reality and artificial intelligence platform that provides remote workers with real-time assistance through video calls with experts, allowing for quick solutions to problems. It’s an industrial platform offering solutions to problems that connects workers and experts to complete maintenance tasks with the use of technology.
This platform makes troubleshooting problems easier and less costly. Equipment maintenance is often very costly, and this is a novel approach to reducing those costs. It may also offer benefits for worker safety.
Supporteo claims that “the augmented reality (AR) market is projected to grow from $15.3 billion in 2020 to $77 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 38.1%.” Sectors the company claims could benefit from this technology include aviation, automotive, logistics and manufacturing, just to name a few.
The minimum investment in Supporteo is $248.16.
Eli Electric Vehicles
Eli Electric Vehicles wants to become “the next evolution of personal mobility” by offering small electric vehicles that emphasize efficiency and affordability for transportation in an urban environment.
Eli Electric Vehicles has its first Micro-EV model, Eli ZERO Plus already in production. The company is preparing to offer this model in Europe and the U.S.
Eli Electric Vehicles had a previous crowdfunding campaign in 2020, and more than 1500 investors supported the company then. Eli Electric Vehicles targets the 70% of the global population projected to live in urban areas.
This small EV will also be street legal for the U.S. as well. What is interesting is that this small EV will have a different classification in the U.S. and Europe. “Eli ZERO’s is classified as a NEV (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) in the US, and a Light Quadricycle in Europe.”
With a starting price of about $12,000, Eli ZERO Plus is a rather cheap but clever solution in the micro-EV market that “has seen incredible growth in recent years, with 15.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued around $2.4 billion in 2017 and projected to value at least $7.6 billion by 2025.”
The minimum investment in Eli Electric Vehicles is $275.
New Equity Crowdfunding Opportunity: Cannabox
Cannabox is a subscription-based monthly box that “sends customers a mystery box of innovative cannabis accessories like glass, papers, wraps, gear, snacks, and more.” With a price of $30.99 each month subscribers get a theme with 6-8 useful smoking accessories and some extras such as snacks and apparel.
The cannabis market is a market with plenty of expected growth in the next five years. It was “valued at $24.6B in 2020 is expected to reach $55.9B by 2026.” Cannabox is not a pre-revenue company. It has been making revenue and has reportedly “achieved $14.4M in revenue to date and experienced 63.5% YoY revenue growth from 2019 to 2020.”
The cannabis market is a hot theme in the U.S. stock market with plenty of news regarding the possibility of legalization in the U.S. If cannabis becomes legal on a federal level, then the prospects for companies selling cannabis products such as Cannabox seem to be promising.
The minimum investment in Cannabox is $107.16.
California Tacos, Inc
California Tacos, Inc is a restaurant offering quality homemade southern California-style Mexican food. The company touts that its food is made without preservatives or substitutes, focusing on healthy and clean eating.
This “fast casual Southern California-inspired Mexican restaurant” has a diversified business model targeting three sectors. First of all, there is the restaurant itself with homemade tortillas, fresh ingredients and exciting menu options. This menu is naturally the core of the business.
But there is more to the company. It has a line of hot sauces it calls Bandito Sauce with a large distribution network, and a mobile app calledBitGo that it intends to offer to other independent restaurants. This app offers services such as delivery and contactless takeout, a big concern for many with Covid-19 still ongoing
California Tacos targets both the fast-casual restaurant market and the global culinary sauces market. Both are expected to be high-growth markets.
Current restaurant locations include Portugal and Delaware with future locations in Florida.
The minimum investment in California Tacos is $248.16.
New Equity Crowdfunding Opportunity: Galexa
Galexa is a manufacturer of alternative building materials for roof systems, walls and floors for use in both homes and commercial buildings.
Galexa wants to solve the problem of affordable building materials and find solutions to the limitations of more traditional building materials such as concrete, steel and wood. These materials have severe disadvantages, either in longevity or in strength.
Galexa is designing composite materials that are superior to traditional ones, with key benefits in time saved and the cost of construction. With the bold vision to disrupt the construction industry, Galexa claims it reduces “on site labor costs by over 30%. In addition, our materials exceed even the toughest standards for strength and durability.”
There is already a pipeline of more than 200 units under construction considered to be valued at $11 million. Galexa aims to construct strong, energy-efficient, safe buildings.
The minimum amount of investment in Galexa is $335.
Delee
Delee is a “blood testing platform for early cancer diagnosis & treatment monitoring.” The company cites the statistic that 39.5% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.
Delee has developed CytoCatch, an isolation platform and imaging system used for early cancer detection.
By analyzing a single blood tube, CytoCatch is performing a fully automated protocol that isolates and analyzes circulating tumor cells (CTCs), performs image acquisition analysis and enables molecular analysis to provide results. This technology for early cancer detection can be used for a variety of types of cancer.
Delee has pre-orders for its unique medical technology estimated at more than $2.5 million. Main customers include research centers and pharmaceutical companies, and in the future hospitals and laboratories too. There are big plans for the commercialization of the technology.
The minimum investment in Delee is $199.20.
New Equity Crowdfunding Opportunity: WiTopia, Inc.
WiTopia, Inc. provides internet solutions focusing on security, privacy and freedom. It offers virtual private network (VPN) and email encryption services and aims to reduce cybercrime and other type of online fraud.
Before investing in a company, you should always take into consideration the market or sector it operates in. As for WiTopia’s market, it says that “the global VPN market is expected to grow from $25.41 billion in 2019 to $75.59 billion by 2027. The global encrypted email market was valued at $3.86 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $19.26 billion by 2027.”
There are a lot of dangers to using the internet. Identity theft is a significant threat. The company’s services provide a safe environment for business and entertainment.
WiTopia offers two key products, personalVPN, and SecureMyEmail. Both of these services allow you to browse the internet with safety and privacy, offering solutions such as hiding your IP address and location, avoiding unwanted ads based on your cookies and safe shopping.
With increasing emphasis on legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe that supports the protection of important and sensitive personal data, WiTopia is well placed in the internet security space, a market that should witness plenty of growth.
The minimum investment in WiTopia is $299.13.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.