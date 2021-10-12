12 Things to Know About Metahero as HERO Crypto Resumes Trading on BitMart

Metahero (CCC:HERO-USD) is on the move today as the crypto resumes trading on BitMart.
Let’s take a look at what crypto traders need to know about HERO.
- Metahero bills its offering as a next-gen real utility token.
- That includes combining it with Ultra -HD metacanning technology.
- The token claims to be the first of its kind with real-world utility.
- Metahero claims that Ferrari, Disney (NYSE:DIS), and CD Project have already made use of its tech.
- That includes its potential use in NFT applications.
- The company claims that its offerings include cost-effective code for users.
- Metahero has teamed up with Wolf Studio for 3D scanning and modeling.
- This allows users to create avatars for “gaming, social, fashion, and scan artwork to create NFTs.”
- Investors interested in the crypto can also pick it up on Pancake Swap.
- Several other exchanges are also allowing users to trade the crypto.
- Traders will want to note that HERO is still a low-value crypto with tokens trading at around 14 cents.
- As such, traders will want to be careful when investing in HERO due to the risk that comes with it.
HERO is up 4.3% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.