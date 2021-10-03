3 Hot Penny Stocks for Friday: What’s Going on With TTOO, SALM and GROM Today?

Investors are tracking hot penny stocks on the move today with a few names getting quite a bit of attention on Friday.
Penny stocks are a dangerous gamble. No ifs, ands, or buts. Even so, they’re attractive to many risk-averse investors looking for the next green wave to ride for profits. They often experience pumps to higher prices before falling back, which means traders need to be wary of them so they don’t get burned.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the hot penny stocks on the move today.
Hot Penny Stocks for Friday
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock starts off today’s list with shares climbing more than 5% higher as of Friday afternoon. That comes after the company announced a new distribution agreement in Singapore and South Korea. This covers its T2Dx Instruments, T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance devices.
- Salem Media (NASDAQ:SALM) shares are up next with the stock getting an over 15% boost as of this writing. It’s not news from the company pushing it higher today. Instead, the Christian radio network is riding higher alongside other conservative stocks thanks to recent news concerning former President Donald Trump.
- Grom Social (NASDAQ:GROM) stock closes out Friday’s hot penny stocks with shares jumping more than 19% Friday afternoon. The company announced new parental controls for its child social media app, as well as an update to a private placement. Yet again, the stock is also likely rising alongside news of Trump’s social media plans.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
