Earlier this year, the Colonial Pipeline breach exposed vulnerabilities in computer networks. The need for cybersecurity suddenly came into focus — a development which has been bullish for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and for CRWD stock investors.
The shareholders enjoyed solid returns throughout much of 2021. Yet, September was a rocky month as CrowdStrike’s stock price encountered some volatility.
This doesn’t have to be a reason to panic or to lose faith in the company, though. Despite the share-price downturn, CrowdStrike remains a profitable company and a leader in network security services.
Cybersecurity is big business, not just a trend that’s here today, gone tomorrow. As long as this is true, CrowdStrike should continue to prosper — and so should the company’s loyal stakeholders.
CRWD Stock at a Glance
The story of CRWD stock in 2021 so far, could be divided into several separate acts.
In the first act, which comprises the first half of the year, the CrowdStrike share price chopped around but stayed near $215. The tug-of-war between the buyers and sellers just couldn’t be resolved yet.
Finally, the buyers prevailed during the second act, from June through August. During these months, CRWD stock easily sailed to a 52-week high of $289.24.
Now, however, there’s a third act in progress and it looks like the bears have come out of hibernation. As of Oct. 4, the share price settled around $240 and some folks might be tempted to abandon ship. A more sensible approach, however, would be to examine CrowdStrike’s fundamentals. How’s business going with the company?
As we’ll discover, business is going great. Not only that, but the company is continuing to innovate in the network security space — good news for anyone seeking protection from hackers.
Addressing a Need
There’s never been a better year to be in the cybersecurity business than 2021, it seems.
Multiple high-profile ransomware attacks have occurred this year. We already mentioned the Colonial Pipeline breach, and there was another incident which shut down 25% of U.S. beef production.
The issue is so pressing that President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ramp up cybersecurity measures for federal computer networks.
Speaking of the government and cybersecurity, CrowdStrike recently announced the availability, as well as the FedRAMP authorization, of Falcon Forensics.
Hosted within GovCloud, Falcon Forensics speeds the response time and remediation of critical security incidents for agencies. It accomplishes this by providing increased visibility and automated analysis of attacker activity.
Falcon Forensics for GovCloud even provides deep-level forensic triage data for robust analysis related to cybersecurity incidents.
Thus, CrowdStrike is addressing a critical need as until now, the government has struggled to detect and address security threats.
Nothing to Fear
Even while CrowdStrike retains its status as a cybersecurity innovator, CRWD stock’s recent volatility might bother some investors. Really, though, there’s no need to worry. On the fiscal front, CrowdStrike is firing on all cylinders.
It might surprise you to learn that CrowdStrike’s second-quarter 2021 fiscal results beat Wall Street’s expectations. So, the share-price decline might not make sense, logically speaking.
Consider this: during the most recently reported quarter, CrowdStrike took in revenues of $337.7 million, up 70% year-over-year. Moreover, this results beat the FactSet consensus of $323.2 million.
Now, we’ll check the bottom line. Again, we see a beat: quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, versus the 9 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting.
Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex cheered the company’s performance, noting “another beat and raise quarter as the company benefited from another quarter of elevated demand.”
There’s data to back up the claim of heightened demand, as CrowdStrike added a record 1,660 net new subscription customers during 2021’s second quarter.
The Takeaway
Don’t let the price dip in CRWD stock faze you.
Volatility sometimes happens even when a company is quite profitable. That’s when opportunistic investors seize the moment.
So, feel free to consider CrowdStrike despite the share-price pullback. This could be your chance to own a stake in a premier cybersecurity business with strong top- and bottom-line results.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in CRWD. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.