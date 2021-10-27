Doge Killer Price Predictions: How High Can SHIB Frenzy Take the LEASH Crypto?

Today, Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) continues to dominate the discussion. On social media, crypto investors everywhere are talking about the massive momentum in this cryptocurrency. However, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is much bigger than just SHIB. Related tokens Doge Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD) and Bone ShibaSwap (CCC:BONE-USD) are both up materially today. Thus, investors may be intrigued to know what the Doge Killer price predictions are today.
As a related meme token, investors are looking to ride the coattails of SHIB and DOGE higher. However, being linked to SHIB, investors in a meme token like LEASH are making a derivatives-like bet on the meme token sector.
Given the momentum in this space of late, that hasn’t been a bad trade.
Today, LEASH is up nearly 5% at the time of writing, with BONE seeing a 15% increase today. Some of this has to do with the recent listing of LEASH on BitKan Smart Trade. Additionally, AOFEX made a similar announcement today.
These moves validate LEASH and BONE as viable cryptocurrencies. Accordingly, investors may want to know where the experts think this crypto is headed.
Let’s dive in.
Doge Killer Price Predictions
For reference, LEASH trades at $1,972 per token, at the time of writing.
- CoinMarketCap recently published an intriguing piece, calling for a potential $10,000 price target for LEASH.
- On the other hand, CoinArbitrageBot puts forward a one-year price prediction of $2,293.88 per token. This represents a little more than 20% upside from these levels.
- Somewhat at the midpoint of these predictions is DigitalCoinPrice. This site suggests a $5,809.31 price target for LEASH by the end of 2024.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.