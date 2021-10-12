FREY Stock: 2 Reasons Why Freyr Battery Investors Are Feeling Fired Up Today

Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is on the move Tuesday and there’s a couple of recent pieces of news behind its rise.
The first big bit of news today is Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi initiating coverage of the stock. This has him giving shares of FREY stock an Outperform rating with a price target of $13.
While Mandloi’s coverage of FREY stock is positive, it’s not as bullish as his peers. The current consensus rating for the stock is a buy with a price target of $19.33. That price target represents a potential 99% upside for FREY stock, as compared to a potential 35% from the Credit Suisse analyst.
The next major news affecting FREY stock this morning has to do with a joint venture between the company and Koch Strategic Platforms. This has them forming a 50-50 joint venture to “develop an initial 50 GWh of Gigafactory-scale battery cell manufacturing capacity in the U.S. based on 24M Technologies (“24M”) SemiSolid™ platform technology.”
Torstein Sjøtveit, executive chairman of Freyr Battery, said this about today’s news boosting FREY stock.
“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for FREYR as we advance our expansion strategy through the U.S. joint venture with KSP. Our entire team is looking forward to collaborating with our U.S.-based strategic partners at Koch and 24M to bring clean, next-generation battery cell production to the U.S. at commercial scale.”
FREY stock was up 2.4% as of Tuesday morning.
