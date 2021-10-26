STARSHIP Crypto: Everything to Know About StarShip’s NFT Game, NFT Packs, Wallet & More

STARSHIP (CCC:STARSHIP-USD) crypto is catching the eye of investors as its wallet, digital asset, and NFT offerings make waves today.
STARSHIP is a Binance Smart Chain project. Its goal is to bridge business and users onto blockchain technology. To achieve this, it’s been developing several uses for its tokens to keep traders interested. Among them are a “non-custodial wallet, token generator, online learning platform, and decentralized exchange.”
To go along with all of this, the company offers its own NFT game. According to its website, players of this game will “travel the universe, mine Kyanite and conquer planets.” Players also each get an exclusive NFT that represents the amount of STARSHIP that they hold. They can also purchase space station NFT’s via a pre-sale.
STARSHIP isn’t just content with a normal game. Instead, it sells NFT packs to players. These are similar in nature to real-world trading card packs, such as Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, or Yu-Gi-Oh. Each pack comes with a certain amount of NFT cards that players can use in the game. However, both pack offerings are currently sold out.
It’s worth pointing out that the STARSHIP NFT game isn’t currently available to play. The game is still in the concept stages with developers simply showing off how it could work once it is released. That early status means investors will want to be wary about investing in STARSHIP if they see the game as a big selling point for the crypto.
STARSHIP was up 72.4% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
There’s more crypto news for investors to seek out below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.