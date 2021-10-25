VISL Stock: 7 Things to Know as Vislink Rockets 40% Higher

Today, Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is a stock that’s on the move in a big way. Shares of VISL stock rocketed well more than 40% in earlier trading, though afternoon selling has taken this stock lower at the time of writing.
Today, it appears Vislink is among the companies being targeted on social media as a Trump-related trade. In addition to Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR), investors are looking at ways of playing the recent Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) merger with the Donald Trump-led initial public offering (IPO) of Truth Social coming soon.
Indeed, how investors come to link these companies together can be quite convoluted. However, we’re in the midst of a rather speculative market right now. Any sort of rumor has the potential to take any stock higher. For investors looking for high-leverage speculative plays, it appears VISL stock has made the list.
That said, let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about Vislink. After all, this is a very small cap stock with little coverage.
What to Know About VISL Stock
- Vislink is a wireless communications company operating globally.
- The company provides live production products and solutions, including high-definition communication links.
- Vislink’s clientele includes corporate as well as military and government clients.
- Accordingly, this company is viewed as a relatively insulated play in providing an essential good.
- The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New Jersey.
- Currently, Vislink has a market cap of just under $100 million.
- This company is currently up approximately 20% year-to-date, but it is down more than 60% from its 52-week high.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.