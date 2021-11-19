Floki Inu Prices Are Surging Higher Thanks to 2 Big Soccer Partnerships

Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) prices have soared an impressive 3o% higher over the past 24 hours on volume 17% higher than normal. This upward price momentum comes on the heels of news that Floki Inu will be partnering with two soccer clubs. The Floki team also has plans to expand their marketing campaign in Nigeria, a hotspot for crypto enthusiasts.
Let’s dive into the details of these major catalysts.
The News Sending Floki Inu Prices Soaring
The Floki Inu team announced via Twitter that FLOKI is partnering with Kerala Blasters FC, one of India’s most popular soccer teams. The team competes in the highly competitive Indian Super League (ISL). The Floki team elaborated that the ISL is the fifth most popular soccer league in the world, with over 130 million fans.
As a result of this partnership, Floki will be the Blasters’ new “sleeve sponsor,” which means that the Floki Inu logo will appear on the sleeves of Blasters players’ jerseys when competing. Furthermore, the logo will be shown on the Blasters’ LED display during all home matches. This partnership will undoubtedly attract more attention to the popular crypto.
The Floki Inu team also recently announced a partnership with Spanish soccer team Cádiz CF. The team is part of the La Liga division, the third largest professional soccer league in the world. The Floki logo will be featured on players’ jersey sleeves until May 2022, which marks the end of the current season.
According to the Floki team, La Liga boasts a cumulative audience of over 2.8 billion global viewers during its peak season and competes with major soccer giants, such as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Indeed, FLOKI will be a crypto to keep an eye on as the soccer season progresses this year and into next.
Floki Inu to ‘Go Mainstream in Nigeria’
Floki Inu has been staying busy. The management team also announced that it would begin an aggressive three-month-long marketing campaign throughout Nigeria. According to data from the World Economic Forum, Nigeria has the highest percentage of crypto users in the world; the figure stands at an impressive 32% of the population. The campaign will see Floki featured in Nigeria’s biggest news platforms and business and finance publications.
The dog-themed crypto also has plans to partner with 16 digital influencers to spread the word about Floki. The campaign is expected to generate over 93 million views from now until February 2022. All eyes are on Floki Inu as it continues to expand exposure and developments at light speed.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.