Rivian’s IPO Proves That Electric Vehicle Stocks Have 10X Potential

Once upon a time, as a company, you had to change the world first, and then get rewarded with a $100 billion valuation.
But electric truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) proved last week that we no longer live in that era
The company — which has yet to sell a single truck, and earned just $1 million in revenue in the third quarter — went public last week in the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. And, unlike the Facebook IPO (which was mostly a flop), Rivian’s IPO has been a huge success.
The IPO price? $78. The stock price at last check? About $130, giving the company a valuation in excess of $110 BILLION.
Again, this is a company that hasn’t sold a single truck yet, and it is already worth more than every other truck maker on the planet combined.
Call it insane. Call it a bubble. Call it whatever you want — it is the reality we live in today.
And it is the reality we live in today because investors are just that confident in the thesis that EVs are going to take over the world.
How else do you explain Rivian’s $100 BILLION valuation? Tesla’s TRILLION dollar valuation? Lucid’s $70 BILLION valuation?
Investors are convinced that these EV giants are going to take over the auto industry — that Rivian’s trucks are going to become the most popular pick-up truck in history, that Tesla cars are going to become more common than Honda Civics and Toyota Camrys, and that Lucid is going to turn into the must-have luxury sports car.
Well, guess what? They’re right.
EVs are going to take over the world.
Pretty much everyone wants an electric vehicle these days. It’s become “cool” to own one, because you’re helping in the fight against climate change. An EV is as much a statement piece as the house you live in, and that’s especially true among younger consumers. Many of them won’t even consider a gas-powered car for their next car. And, because Father Time is undefeated, those young consumers represent the future majority of auto buyers. If they’re all buying EVs, then EVs will take-over the auto market.
Beyond that, because EVs are built on semiconductor chip technology which benefit from both Moore’s Law and Wright’s Law, they’re getting exponentially cheaper. Next year, your average EV with 200-plus miles of driving range will, for the first time ever, be cheaper than your average gas-powered car.
And those EV prices keep dropping, while gas-powered car prices are not dropping. By 2030, EVs could be 20% to 40% cheaper than gas-powered cars.
Then there are all those EV tax incentives, which per recent legislation coming out of Washington, are set to get much bigger over the next 10 years.
Not to mention all those charging stations popping up everywhere… or the fact that these cars have gone from barely cracking 100 miles of driving range a few years back, to some clocking in above 500 miles of driving range today… or all the advanced battery technology in development that, once commercialized, could unlock 1,000-plus miles of driving range.
And, even if all that doesn’t convince you, consider this simple fact: Pretty much every automaker, for one reason or another, is committed to a 100% electric vehicle fleet by 2030.
Essentially, you aren’t going to have a choice. Go to a car dealer today. More than half of the cars are still gas-powered. Go back in 2030. You won’t find a single gas-powered car on the lot. You won’t be able to buy a new gas car in 2030 even if you wanted to…
Folks, the writing is on the wall. Things honestly couldn’t be clearer. Over the next decade, EVs will take over the world.
That’s why Rivian is worth more than $100 billion today despite having not sold a single truck. The EV Megatrend is inevitable, and it is going to rewrite the rules of the multi-trillion-dollar auto industry.
It will be a disruption like no other.
And where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity.
I firmly believe that the EV Revolution of the 2020s will birth dozens of 10X investment opportunities in the stock market — opportunities that could help you make millions of dollars.
But the hidden reality therein is that, if you want to make millions in EV stocks, you can’t buy Tesla, or Rivian.
Those stocks are already priced for enormous success. Even if they do take over the auto industry, their stocks are only going to go up by 20% a year or so.
Instead, if you want to make millions in EV stocks, you need to uncover the “hidden gems” of the EV Revolution — the small, under-the-radar EV stocks that have enormous upside potential.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.