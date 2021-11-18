Where Can You Buy the Sandbox Crypto? 8 Ways to Get the Red-Hot Metaverse Play.

The metaverse is becoming more and more competitive by the day. With new projects popping up frequently, and existing networks constantly bulking up partnerships or new features, there’s always something new to take notice of. Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD) is the network grabbing most investors’ attention today. An Alpha launch is coming imminently, and the SAND token is seeing a huge influx of buyers and an upswing in value. Those just becoming entrenched in crypto are taking interest as well; they would like to add some SAND to their fledgling portfolios. This interest begs the question, where can you buy the Sandbox crypto?
The metaverse is taking the crypto asset class by storm, and Sandbox is in turn taking the metaverse sector by storm. Promising to be a worthy competitor of virtual reality leader Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD), SAND already has a slew of reputable partners and investors under its belt. In addition to cosigns from musicians like Snoop Dogg and companies like video game manufacturer Atari, the network also has a recent investment from Japanese holdings firm SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY). SoftBank led a $93 million funding round in the project to accelerate its development.
This investment certainly has accelerated development. Since the funding round, the network has announced the launch date for its Alpha metaverse event. Starting Nov. 29, a select group of users will have a chance to get entrenched in the metaverse; there, they can participate in events that can net up to 1,000 SAND in income and three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) simply by playing along.
Where Can You Buy the Sanbox Crypto? Investors Look to Add SAND Ahead of Alpha Event.
With the Alpha event on the horizon, the SAND token is seeing major spikes in value. Today, the token is gaining 30%, and trading volume is up 22% on yesterday’s volume. Of course, these gains continue to build on a jaw-dropping 400% tear that the token began in late October.
Investors want to get in on the token before it’s too late and the gains aren’t as lucrative. Luckily, there are many options when it comes to lucrative exchanges that offer SAND. Binance (CCC:BNB-USD), the largest exchange in the world, is the largest go-to for SAND. Otherwise, investors might look to exchanges such as FTX, Huobi Global or KuCoin. Missing from the list is Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), which usually takes a while to thoroughly vet a token before adding it. Smaller, yet equally reputable exchanges like Gemini, Gate.io, Crypto.com and decentralized exchange Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD) also carry SAND.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.