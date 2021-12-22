Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions: How High Will Staples Center Name Change Take CRO?

Crypto.com (CCC:CRO-USD) is looking to close 2021 with a big bang. The exchange has been able to hold onto its gains better than others in recent weeks in the face of market corrections. Now, with the market regaining its footing, gains are market wide and the exchange’s flagship coin is no exception. But, there is a catalyst rapidly approaching that stands to turn these paltry gains into something more substantial. Investors are seeking out Crypto.com Coin price predictions ahead of the platform’s big Staples Center renaming.
The latter half of the year has seen aggressive marketing from crypto exchanges in the U.S. Partnerships are being struck up at breakneck speed with sports leagues, teams, arenas and a slew of celebrity endorsements. Primetime TV is now a battleground where FTX is fighting for exposure with Crypto.com, both of whom have launched campaigns featuring NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood actor Matt Damon, respectively.
With cryptocurrency becoming a focal point for American investors, exchanges are clamoring to be the go-to brand for this emerging demographic of investors. One of the easiest ways in is through professional sports. In fact, 72% of Americans consider themselves to be at least avid professional sports fans. For this reason, the go-to method of advertising for these platforms is through sports.
Crypto.com is taking this ideology to monolithic new highs. The exchange is going to be the new face of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, after striking up a naming rights deal worth $700 million. Indeed, the Staples Center has been an icon in the city, hosting professional sports franchises across the NBA, WBNA and NHL. The deal is so large in scope, in fact, that many call it the biggest moment in a year chock-full of partnerships between exchanges and sports institutions.
Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions Get Hot Ahead of Christmas Day Arena Name Launch
The launch of the Crypto.com Arena name is coming very soon; Christmas Day will see the NBA’s Lakers play in the arena for the first time under the new name. With the CRO coin seeing all-time highs after the announcement of the deal, many investors anticipate gains on Saturday. Let’s take a look at some Crypto.com Coin price predictions to see where analysts think the coin will be in the future:
- DigitalCoin expects CRO to gain nearly 30 cents over the next 12 months. The site’s forecast for CRO by the end of 2022 is 90 cents.
- Wallet Investor expects the CRO coin to see a price of 85 cents in 12 months’ time.
- Gov Capital is one of the most bullish on Crypto.com Coin. Indeed, the outlet anticipates a price of 95 cents in December of 2022.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.