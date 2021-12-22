SoFi Has Plenty on its Plate to Excite Investors for Next Year

Fintech start-up SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) went public earlier this year after merging with one of ‘SPAC king’ Chamath Palihapitiya’s companies. Despite the massive buzz surrounding SOFI stock, it currently trades at $14.97, more than 47% lower than its 52-week high of $28.26. Regardless of the market’s concerns, SoFi has an incredible 2022 ahead which could quickly reverse its fortunes.
Digitization has been the norm for virtually every industry, including finance. However, we’ve seen how the sector has been dominated by a handful of legacy companies who have significantly comprised customer convenience.
SoFi Technologies attempts to break the mold by eradicating the boundaries between various financial services. In essence, it plans to become a neobank, a one-stop shop for all its customers’ financial services. The platform’s diverse ecosystem of services has resulted in spectacular user growth so far, a trend that is likely to grow much bigger in the coming years.
Super Growth so Far
SoFi’s recent growth numbers are a testament to the impeccable execution of its strategy so far. Its product offerings grew 108% from the prior-year period in its third quarter. In the past few quarters, revenue growth rates have been in the triple-digit range. Moreover, member growth has also been impressive at 96% on a year-over-year basis, with a 65% sequential improvement in cross-selling.
On top of that, the third quarter was another profitable one for the company. It posted an adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million due to higher revenues across all its operating segments. However, profitability was offset by increased spending.
Much of it is attributable to Galileo, a platform that could potentially add value to SoFi’s business in the future. Galileo’s robust infrastructure powers more than 90% of the digital banking in the United States. It has a strong moat which will enable SoFi to curb its risks and result in healthy gains for SOFI stock
Furthermore, the management raised revenue forecasts for the full year to sweeten the report even more. They expect to finish the year with aplomb, with adjusted net revenue of $272 to $282 million. The range represents a healthy 49% to 55% increase year-over-year.
The Penultimate Bank Charter
SoFi has been chasing a bank charter for a long time now, and it appears its search could be over soon. I expect it to get the green signal by the first half of next year, as Chief Executive Officer Andrew Noto remarked how the company was in the late stages of approval. It had applied for the charter in the summer of 2020, and a safe estimate for approval would be in the first and second quarters of 2022.
It’s important to understand how the charter would benefit the company in the long run. Loans are a critical element of the banking business, with SoFi having to underwrite its loans using third-party banks. Those banks, in turn, charge a hefty fee, which robs SoFi of bottom-line expansion. However, once it has a bank charter, things are likely to change significantly, as it would do its underwriting.
According to SoFi’s management, by 2025 its EBITDA could improve by a healthy 25.5% with the charter. With stronger margins and more competitive pricing, the company can invest more in its business. Moreover, the higher margins will amplify its digital services, enabling it to solidify its position in the sector.
Bottom Line on SOFI Stock
SoFi has been a disruptor in the fintech space and is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. It has several growth catalysts, including its bank charter, which will significantly improve margins and cash flows in the future. On top of that, the higher margins will have a trickle-down effect on other parts of its business, enabling the company to expand its horizons even further.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines
Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.