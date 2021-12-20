SOPA Stock: 11 Things to Know About Newly Public Society Pass as It Joins the Russell 2000

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock is soaring higher on Monday as it joins the Russell 2000 Index.
Society Pass was added to the Russell 2000 Index when trading started this morning. This index “measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.”
Dennis Nguyen, CEO of Society Pass, had the following to say about the news.
“This is an exciting milestone for Society Pass to reach soon after our successful IPO in November. Being a part of these highly regarded and widely used indexes will bring greater market awareness to our Company as we work to achieve our goals for growth and expansion in Southeast Asia.”
Here’s everything traders need to know about SOPA stock today.
- Society Pass is a customer loyalty and analytics platform.
- It has hundreds of thousands of customers that it provides customer insight to.
- The tools it offers are designed to help businesses attract and retain customers.
- It’s also worth noting that Society Pass operates www.leflair.com.
- This is the leading lifestyle e-commerce platform in Vietnam.
- The company is based out of California and was founded in 2018.
- It went public in November via an initial public (IPO) offering that priced its shares at $9 each.
- Its current market capitalization is $150.967 million.
- Today’s Russell 2000 Index is shining extra light on the company with heavy trading of SOPA stock.
- As of this writing, more than 46 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands.
- For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.3 million shares.
SOPA stock is up 171.3% as of Monday morning.
