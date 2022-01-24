Binance Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the BNB Crypto Go Amid Regulatory Hurdles?

A top 5 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Binance Coin (CCC:BNB-USD) is among the most-watched coins in the market. On a day like today, Binance Coin price predictions tend to get a lot more attention, as investors consider its longer-term potential.
The native coin of the Binance network, Binance Coin has seen interest surge alongside growth in the decentralized applications built on the Binance Smart Chain. Whether it’s the decentralized Binance exchange or another project, there’s a lot of growth embedded in the Binance network. Thus, those looking to play this growth have sought out the BNB crypto en masse.
However, of late, various concerns around a Reuter’s report that highlighted Binance’s relatively lax approach to money laundering, and additional anti-advertisement regulations being handed down in multiple markets, have some investors concerned about the growth outlook for Binance.
Binance’s CEO suggests that these concerns are likely overblown. Increased demand for crypto services is likely driving much of this regulation. Indeed, arguments such as these continue to be made, with some in the crypto community suggesting that regulation could be a good thing.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see Binance Coin headed from here.
Binance Coin Price Predictions
For context, BNB currently trades at $365.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $789.61 and $2,449.81, respectively, for BNB.
- DigitalCoinPrice projects BNB could be worth $584.62 in 2023 and $1,527.34 in 2029.
- Additionally, CoinQuora suggests a near-term price target of $700 could be feasible. That is, should a bullish environment take hold.
- Finally, Gov.Capital gives a one-year and five-year price target for BNB. These targets are $597 and $2,182.50, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.