Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the CRO Crypto Go Next?

One of the most-discussed tokens of 2021, Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD) is a truly intriguing cryptocurrency to watch. Investors interested in Crypto.com Coin price predictions have come to the right place. We’ve curated a list of some of the top predictions for CRO crypto here.
However, it’s worth taking a look back at the year that was 2021 for Crypto.com Coin. This token surged more than 550% over the past year, climbing to more than 50 cents per token at the time of writing. This surge took place mainly during the last quarter of 2021, which saw a number of impressive catalysts take hold.
For one, the Staples Center was renamed the Crypto.com Arena. This naming rights deal, the largest in history, grabbed a tremendous amount of attention. As far as marketing goes, the Crypto.com platform is one that’s raised a lot of eyebrows lately. Accordingly, interest in the platform’s native CRO token has surged.
Continuing this platform’s marketing prowess, a series of advertisements featuring Matt Damon have circulated. These have generated even more attention for the platform and for the CRO token as well. However, recent news that U.K. regulators have banned certain recent Crypto.com ads has poured some hot water on this token’s marketing machine.
Will 2022 be a completely different ball game for the CRO token? Time will tell. However, let’s take a look at what the experts project for this token moving forward.
Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions
For context, CRO crypto currently trades at 51 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of $1.12 and $3.26, respectively, for CRO.
- Digitalcoin suggests CRO could hit 69 cents in 2022 and $2.17 in 2029.
- FxEmpire provides a Q2 2022 price target of 73 cents for CRO and a Q4 price target of 77 cents.
- Finally, FxStreet suggests CRO could hit 66 cents this year, if the right conditions are met.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.