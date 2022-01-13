Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Pupcoin Frenzy Take the DOGE Crypto?

Dog-inspired meme coin fever is once again hitting the markets today. Various meme coins such as Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) have surged higher intra-day. However, this morning’s surge has been followed by afternoon selling. That has limited today’s gains for DOGE. That said, investors appear to be increasingly interested in Dogecoin price predictions as volatility picks up among major cryptocurrencies across the board.
Most dog-themed cryptos have started to heat up in recent days. Further, a number of factors appear to be driving these names higher. Investors in most risk assets have calmed down, following the recent inflation numbers. Sentiment has also improved among risk-on trades. Now, those seeking to buy the dip appear to be doing so.
For memes like Dogecoin, sentiment is everything. This improvement we’ve seen among meme cryptos appears to indicate there’s some speculative money that’s being put to work right now. Whether this ultimately results in another rally remains to be seen. However, there’s interest among many investors with respect to DOGE’s potential.
So, with that in mind, let’s dive into where the experts see DOGE headed from here.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For context, DOGE currently trades at just over 16 cents at the time of this writing.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price forecasts of 35 cents and $1.14, respectively, for DOGE.
- Capital.com lists a range of price predictions, from 58 cents to $1.19, over the next five years.
- Finally, CryptoNewsZ provides annual DOGE price targets of 27 cents, 34 cents, 48 cents, 60 cents and 74 cents for 2022 through 2026, respectively.
