GENI Stock: The Analyst Call Sending Genius Sports Shares Surging Today

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock is on the rise Wednesday after an analyst initiated coverage of the sports data and tech company.
Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken is behind today’s news with a new outperform rating for GENI stock. That matches the current consensus rating of buy, which comes from eight buy ratings and one hold rating.
Chaiken also kicks off coverage of GENI stock with a price target of $15 per share, which is a roughly 141% upside from yesterday’s close. For comparison, the consensus price target for GENI stock is $21.56.
So why is the Credit Suisse analyst taking a bull stance on GENI stock? Here’s what he said in a letter obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“We view GENI as an attractive way to gain leverage to the growth of global gaming revenue as well as the proliferation of in-game betting, which should drive upside to numbers.”
The new rating and price target for GENI stock is bringing a decent amount of trading to the shares today. As of this writing, more than 1.2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s on its way to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
GENI stock is up 6.9% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 15.5% since the start of the year.
