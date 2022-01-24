LooksRare Price Predictions: Where Will BitYard Listing Take the LOOKS Crypto?

One of the more interesting projects to come to market of late is LooksRare (CCC:LOOKS-USD), a token that has gathered impressive attention today. Initially down double-digits this morning, LOOKS crypto has since pared its losses to around 3% at the time of writing. Thus, many investors may be interested to know what the expert LooksRare price predictions are for this token.
What’s interesting about this project in particular is LOOKS crypto’s exposure to the non-fungible token (NFT) space. Crypto exchange BitYard has reportedly listed the LOOKS token for trading today. Indeed, it appears some investors are giving this token a hard look today as an NFT marketplace worth watching.
That’s because LooksRare bills itself as an OpenSea competitor. OpenSea is by far the largest NFT exchange in the world, dominating the market. However, many growth investors are on the lookout for smaller competitors that could potentially step up and take some market share away from the incumbent.
With that said, let’s look at where the experts think LOOKS could be headed from here.
LooksRare Price Predictions: What’s Next?
For context, LOOKS currently trades at $3.84 per token, at the time of writing.
- Coincodex lists a number of one-year internet price predictions for LOOKS, ranging from $4.95 to $8.51.
- DigitalCoinPrice provides at 2023, 2025 and 2029 price prediction of $6.21, $7.81 and $15.96, respectively, for LOOKS.
- Similarly, PricePrediction puts forward 2023, 2025 and 2029 LOOKS price predictions of $8.17, $17.24 and $74.62, respectively.
