LUMN Stock Alert: Why Lumen Technologies Is Headed Lower Today

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following a massive block trade that took place overnight.
According to recent reports, Credit Suisse handled a sale of 25 million shares from an unknown seller. This saw the firm pricing these shares at $12.65, which is well below yesterday’s closing price of $13.28 per share.
That massive share movement at a discounted price from yesterday’s close easily explains why shares of LUMN stock are slipping today. It pulls down the price as it harms investor confidence and it’s dragging the stock below the $12.65 pricing of the block sale.
To go along with that, investors are seeing heavy trading of LUMN stock today. As of this writing, more than 23 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of around 10.7 million shares.
Lumen Technologies is an American telecommunications company based out of Monroe, La. Its business includes offering communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, voice, and managed services to customers.
Other recent news concerning the company is a decision to sell a large portion of its telecom business. The company plans to sell off $7.5 billion worth of its business in a deal that will close later this year. It’s possible this deal could also be spooking investors away from LUMN stock today.
LUMN stock is down 7.7% as of Thursday afternoon.
