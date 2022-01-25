Moonbeam Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will GLMR Go By 2025?

Today’s whacky volatility has continued in the crypto world, with Moonbeam (CCC:GLMR-USD) plunging, then surging, throughout the day. At the time of writing, Moonbeam crypto has appreciated more than 5%, on a generally up day for cryptocurrencies overall.
Indeed, this recent interest-rate-driven volatility has surprised many. After all, 2021 was a banner year for many altcoins.
That said, Moonbeam is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies right now. This trending token has gained interest as a result of its Ethereum-compatible smart contract solution. Based as a parachain on Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD), Moonbeam allows for developers to build projects essentially alongside Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), utilizing the scale of the Ethereum network while doing so at faster speeds and lower costs.
Given the interest around various Ethereum-based applications, and the growth this space provides, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see Moonbeam take off in terms of interest. Here’s where the experts see Moonbeam heading from here.
Moonbeam Crypto Price Predictions: What’s Next for This Trending Crypto?
For context, GLMR currently trades at $7.81 per token, at the time of writing.
- Digitalcoin provides 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets for GLMR of $11.99, $16.88 and $33.07, respectively.
- PricePrediction also provides 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $16.38, $35.59 and $142.54, respectively, for GLMR.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.