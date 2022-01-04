NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: Where Will the NEAR Crypto Go After Record Highs?

One of the big movers in the crypto market today is NEAR Protocol (CCC:NEAR-USD). This altcoin has gained significant traction of late as a proof-of-stake blockchain with a unique value proposition for investors. Accordingly, many in the crypto community are considering the expert NEAR Protocol price predictions for this token.
NEAR Protocol has grown in interest largely due to this blockchain network’s goal of providing a community-run cloud computing platform. Using the NEAR token, users can pay storage and transaction fees to utilize this protocol’s blockchain-powered cloud computing network. Decentralization is underway, and this is one area many investors are getting excited about. Indeed, NEAR Protocol is a leader in this space.
Therefore, let’s take a look at where some of the experts think NEAR could be headed moving forward.
NEAR Protocol Price Predictions
For context, at the time of writing, NEAR trades at $16.14 per token.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $22.34 and $55.16, respectively, for NEAR.
- Additionally, Gov Capital provides more bullish one-year and five-year price targets for NEAR of $41.91 and $303.82, respectively.
- DigitalCoinPrice projects NEAR could hit $35.51 by 2025.
- Finally, CryptoPotato suggests NEAR needs to break through the key $18 resistance level to see significant near-term upside.
