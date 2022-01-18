PlanetWatch Crypto Price Predictions: Could PLANETS Be the Next Big Crypto?

Eco-friendliness continues to bleed into the mainstream of crypto investing. Indeed, while the blockchain stands to disrupt so much of tech as we know it, current mining and transaction processing workflows present problems. There are a number of projects implementing change to this energy dilemma; one of the most popular of these is PlanetWatch (CCC:PLANETS-USD). The project, which combines pollution monitoring with the blockchain, is becoming one of the favorite ways through which investors can earn passive income. Investors are looking for PlanetWatch crypto price predictions as a result.
PlanetWatch is coming into the spotlight thanks to its use of local hardware to track air pollution. Like Helium (CCC:HNT-USD), users of the PlanetWatch network can purchase hardware directly from the company. But, where Helium supplies wireless internet hotspots, PlanetWatch supplies air monitors and sensors.
PlanetWatch makes multiple sensors, allowing users to deploy the hardware anywhere they want. As of right now, the company offers outdoor and indoor sensors. When the sensor is deployed, it begins tracking air pollution in the local area. This is how users of the network can begin building passive income; as the sensors track pollution data, they send this data to the blockchain. From there, it is verified, and the user is rewarded with PLANETS tokens.
On top of its user-deployable local hardware, the company has made waves internationally with its partnerships with cities. These partnerships are seeing more sensors deployed by the network on public property thanks to assistance from local authorities and telecommunications networks. The PlanetWatch network showcases the company’s partnerships with the Italian cities of Milan and Taranto.
PlanetWatch Crypto Price Predictions: Is PLANETS the Next Big Crypto?
PLANETS is proving to be a lucrative venture for some. SFGate talked to one user who claims to be making $200 a day with sensors deployed in the Bay Area. Another user, a TikToker, claims their indoor sensors generate over four times more revenue than a Helium hotspot.
So, as green tech continues to build in popularity, PlanetWatch stands to be a leader. Not to mention, the token boasts growth potential. In the fall of 2021, PLANETS grew nearly 90 cents in two months. With that being said, let’s look at some PlanetWatch crypto price predictions to see where analysts are expecting PLANETS to go:
- DigitalCoinPrice expects PLANETS to grow a fair bit over the course of 2022. By the end of the year, the site expects the token to price in at 46 cents, a gain of 12 cents over current prices.
- CoinArbitrageBot is ballparking PLANETS’ end of year price in the same area, expecting the token to reach 43 cents.
- PricePrediction.net is slightly more bullish, forecasting a price of 51 cents for the token.
- WalletInvestor is also predicting a 51 cent price for the token in a year’s time.
- Gov Capital is targeting just 44 cents for the token.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.