RBLX Stock: Is Roblox a Buy? What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is rising higher on Monday despite a lack of news concerning the gaming platform.
So how about stock movement? RBLX shares are seeing a decent bit of movement this morning with some 13 million shares changing hands. That’s well on its way to the company’s daily average trading volume of 22.9 million shares.
With today’s rise, investors might be wondering if they should invest in RBLX stock. I don’t have a definitive answer for you, but what I can do is point you to our experts.
RBLX Stock Bull Opinions
“Users may get bored of playing on the Roblox gaming platform. They may take a break. The quarterly results do not indicate this trend yet. Still, if it happens but new users replace them, Roblox’s overall growth will continue.” — Chris Lau, InvestorPlace
“Consider starting to dollar-cost average into RBLX stock at these levels. I like scaling-in to provide multiple chances to buy near the bottom in case the first attempt fails. Alternatively, you could purchase longer-term call spreads for a lower-cost bet.” — Tyler Craig, InvestorPlace
RBLX Stock Bear Opinions
“Roblox, as I noted in my previous column, has multiple strengths, including impressive growth, good monetization, and its alliance with Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). But given Roblox’s many weaknesses and the intense, competitive threat that the company is facing, I recommend avoiding RBLX stock at this point.” — Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace
“Roblox is a very early version of what’s possible. It has benefitted enormously from the pandemic keeping people inside their homes. But Roblox hasn’t even proved it’s not the latest Pokemon Go yet, let alone that it’s ready to dominate the tech universe. I may be wrong, but I’m leaving it to the kids.” — Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace
RBLX stock is up 12.1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.