Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to kick off the day with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Many of the biggest stocks on the move today are continuing momentum that started from news yesterday.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock is rocketing more than 95% after being granted a Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA yesterday.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are soaring over 46% as it continues a rally that started yesterday.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock is gaining more than 26% as it too continues to climb higher after a run on Monday.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares are rising over 24%, which is an extension of a rally from yesterday on a buyout offer.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock is increasing more than 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares are climbing over 16% after getting fast-track designation from the FDA.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) stock is getting a roughly 13% boost on no clear news today.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares are also jumping about 13% this morning.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is sitting close to 13% higher without news, which mimics action from Monday.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are up more than 12% with heavy pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock is plummeting over 28% as it holds off on submitting an NDA to the FDA.
- Special Opportunities Fund Inc. Rights (expiring January 21, 2022) Rights (NYSE:SPER) are dropping more than 20% in pre-market trading.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares are falling over 12% after completing a demerger with Iveco Group at the end of 2021.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock is taking a more than 12% beating alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) shares are decreasing nearly 12%, which continues a fall from yesterday.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is declining close to 9% as shares continue to pull back from a rally at the end of December.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares are slipping over 8% in pre-market trading.
- MamaMancini’s Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) stock is dipping almost 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) shares are sitting more than 7% lower as it continues a fall from Monday.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% as it pulls back from a rally at the end of the prior year.
