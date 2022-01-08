8 Top Penny Stocks to Watch Today: EVGRF, PTE, BLCT, GNPX, AFI, CELZ, AUVI, WAVE

We’re diving into the top penny stocks to watch today as several names in the space see major movement.
Penny stocks are a favorite among day and retail traders looking to make a quick buck. That’s thanks to the easy entry point and ability to affect the stock price without as much effort as a more expensive stock.
This has resulted in a rise in penny stock pump and dumps over the last year. That’s the result of traders on social media, as well as in private chatrooms, banding together to push prices of these types of stocks higher before leaving with the profits.
Of course, that also makes them a dangerous investment. The crash after a rally can come quick and investors that don’t practice enough caution may find themselves holding the bag when it’s all said and done.
Even so, there’s no denying that allure that comes from a high risk/ high reward investment, which is why we’re covering the top penny stocks to watch today below!
- China Evergrande (OTCMKTS:EVGRF) stock is taking a 15% beating on reports that of orders to destroy certain apartment buildings.
- Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are rising 10.8% with heavy trading and no news.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock is gaining 20.4% following a buyout announcement.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares are soaring 87.1% thanks to fast-track news from the FDA.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock is gaining 26% after discussing a potential sale of the business as it explores strategic alternatives.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are jumping 41.6% higher thanks to interest from retail traders today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is rising 31.8% on no clear news and heavy trading of its shares.
- Eco Wave Power (NASDAQ:WAVE) is also seeing heavy trading on no apparent news today.
