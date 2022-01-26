VeChain Price Predictions: What Would a Grayscale Listing Mean for the VET Crypto?

Today, one of the crypto projects that is gaining investor attention is VeChain (CCC:VET-USD). VeChain is a coin that is generally out of the spotlight. However, this crypto is No. 35 overall in terms of market capitalization. Thus, there is some interest among investors with respect to expert VeChain price predictions.
This interest level has risen today, as Grayscale reportedly is looking to consider adding VeChain to its decentralized finance (DeFi) fund. Grayscale is the world’s largest crypto asset manager. Accordingly, when Grayscale looks to list a crypto product, investors take notice.
VeChain’s blockchain-integrated supply chain solutions provide very unique, real-world utility to end users. Accordingly, many investors who may already be bullish on VET from a growth perspective will like this news. A Grayscale product launch is generally viewed as a validation of a blockchain’s value. For VeChain, this could certainly be a very positive catalyst.
Accordingly, let’s take a look at where the experts see this coin headed from here.
VeChain Price Predictions
For context, VET currently trades at 5.6 cents.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year forecast of 14 cents and 47 cents, respectively, for VET.
- CryptoNewsZ puts forward 2023 and 2025 VET price targets of 19 cents and 27 cents, respectively.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice provides a 2023, 2025 and 2028 price target of 9 cents, 12 cents and 19 cents, respectively, for this coin.
