3 Crypto Super Bowl Ads Coming to TV This Weekend

The Super Bowl experience is in some ways defined by its heavy-hitting advertisements. Companies shell out unspeakable sums of cash for mere moments of screen time on the most-watched live event of the year. This year, however, it seems like fans will be treated to a new type of ad for a new type of investment. Crypto Super Bowl Ads are coming this weekend.
Which cryptos are coming this Sunday?
Well, the most predictable of the crypto presence advertising this weekend is FTX. The third-largest crypto exchange by volume, FTX already has a major public presence. You can find FTX logos on the uniforms of every umpire in Major League Baseball. The exchange also organized a deal with major competitive gaming organization TSM to add “FTX” to its name. Add in sponsorship deals with NBA teams like the Golden State Warriors and ads with recently retired quarterback Tom Brady and FTX is clearly one of the most publicly known names in crypto.
For the Super Bowl, FTX plans on running a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) promotion related to its ads. Depending on the time the commercial airs, they plan on giving away an equivalent amount of Bitcoin to four people. For example, should an add air at 9:45, they plan on giving away 9.45 BTC — which, for the record, is currently worth about $427,000. Not a bad deal for watching a commercial.
FTX isn’t the only crypto presence you should expect to see this weekend, however.
Crypto Super Bowl Ads May Reign Supreme This Sunday
Crypto.com is yet another well-known name in the world of digital assets that’s set for some airtime this Sunday. The 11th largest exchange by volume, Crypto.com recently purchased the famous Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is in addition to a series of ads with actor Matt Damon, which have earned mixed responses. While its unclear what the nature of Crypto.com’s advertisement will be, the name will certainly make its presence known nonetheless.
The last major name set to make an appearance in the “Crypto Bowl” is a big one: Binance. The world’s largest crypto exchange has already hinted at its Super Bowl campaign, with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in tow. Unlike the expectedly light-hearted tone of most Super Bowl ads, Binance is using its moment in the spotlight to highlight the danger of uninformed crypto enthusiasm.
Binance CCO Patrick Hillmann commented on its sobering Super Bowl message.
“When you have a lot of celebrities out there telling you to embrace the YOLO culture, to be bold and brave and things of that ilk, it incentivizes people to forego that critical stage of doing their research […] We want to take this moment in time, when the whole world is watching on Feb. 13, and seeing all these new ads, to just remind people that, hey, yes, we should all be excited about this industry, but we need to be responsible, too.”
That’s a major change of pace from the typically jovial advertisements found on Super Bowl Sunday. Binance clearly has its eye on the bigger picture.
Find out on Sunday just how entranced crypto has become with the world of sports.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.