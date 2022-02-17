API3 Price Predictions: Where Will Red-Hot API3 Crypto Go Next?

One of the big winners in today’s volatile crypto market is little-known project API3 (API3-USD). This token represents a rather interesting project many investors see a tremendous amount of upside with. Accordingly, how quickly the expert API3 price predictions get revised on this token is something many investors will watch.
What API3 does is essentially provide a “new” way for application program interfaces (APIs) to be integrated within the blockchain. In order for blockchain-based applications to bring outside data into the blockchain, APIs need to be used. These are often considered building blocks for developers looking to make the next best app.
Think about price feeds for centralized exchanges (often the most prominent example). API developers in the outside world looking to integrate this data with the blockchain need a means of doing so. Thus, APIs provide that bridge.
What API3 does differently is providing for decentralized APIs, or a way for API developers to directly integrate their APIs with the blockchain. This is still an early-stage project but one that investors seem to think has a tremendous amount of growth potential.
Let’s take a look at what the experts think.
API3 Price Predictions: What’s Next for API3?
For context, API3 currently trades at $4.94 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor only goes so far as to provide a one-year price target for API3 of $4.51 per token.
- However, Gov Capital provides one-year and five-year price targets of $14.38 and $54.49, respectively, for API3.
- DigitalCoinPrice provides one-year, three-year and five-year price targets of $8.45, $11.89 and $14.71, respectively, for this token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.