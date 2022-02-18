One of Louis Navellier’s Top Stocks for 2022

Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions: Where Will Huobi Listing Take the BABYDOGE Crypto?

Baby Doge Coin is a top gainer this morning following a new exchange listing

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Feb 18, 2022, 11:57 am EST

On an otherwise dreary day for cryptocurrencies, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE-USD) is a rare bright spot. How so? Well, the meme token is up more than 20% today while the majority of the top-100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are in the red. In response, Baby Doge Coin price predictions are all over the place.

Source: Zie Project / Shutterstock.com

So what’s going on with BABYDOGE today?

Well, this morning, Huobi, one of the largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, added BABYDOGE trading. As such, the high-profile listing has been a strong catalyst for the crypto.

Anytime a crypto is listed on a new exchange, there’s a high chance of an uptick, thanks to the increased accessibility and visibility that listings bring. This appears to be the logic behind BABYDOGE’s strong showing today.

With that said, Baby Doge Coin has had some other optimistic news helping matters. On Feb. 9, the official @BabyDogeCoin Twitter account teased a new metaverse experience.

Clearly, BABYDOGE isn’t resting on its laurels.

With all that in mind, let’s see what the experts think about the meme token’s potential.

Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions

  • With BABYDOGE sitting at $0.0000000037, Wallet Investor is strongly bullish on the token. The site has a one-year forecast of $0.000000009. This means it expects the token to more than double within a year.
  • Digital Coin Price is also bullish on the meme crypto. The site has a 2022 price target of $0.00000000508 and a 2025 prediction of $0.00000000792. This reflects strong and consistent growth expectations.
  • Finally, Telegaon set an average 2022 price prediction of $0.0000000078 per token. For 2025, it set an average price target of $0.0000017 per token. This means the site expects the token to drop several zeroes within the next few years.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

