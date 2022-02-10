BBIG Stock: The Shaquille O’Neal Deal Moving Vinco Venture Shares Today

Vinco Venture (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is on the move Thursday as investors react to news of a deal with Shaquille O’Neal.
The big news here is that LoMoTV, the digital entertainment network of Lomotif, is producing Shaq’s Fun House ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. This is a live stream party hosted by Shaquille O’Neal.
Shaq’s Fun House will take place tomorrow in Los Angeles. The event will feature guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, and DJ Diesel. There’s also plans for other celebrities to make an appearance at the festival.
LoMoTV will live stream Shaq’s Fun House on YouTube’s home page. The network’s blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy will also see it streaming on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch. It will also be available on LoMoTV’s own streaming platform.
Ted Farnsworth of ZVV Media Partners, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, said this about the news affecting BBIG stock today.
“We are excited to be doing this again after our successful live stream of EDC which was viewed by hundreds of millions of people. We are deploying our blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy to increase our audience by utilizing the streams of other video platforms, raising our own visibility and awareness.”
BBIG stock started off strong this morning with shares surging higher. However, it experienced a dip below yesterday’s close after that and is now up slightly as of Thursday morning.
