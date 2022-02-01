Bonfida Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the FIDA Crypto?

Today, one of the big movers in the crypto world is Solana (CCC:SOL-USD). At the time of writing, the SOL coin is up 11%. Why? One of the reasons for today’s increase has been the listing of Solana-based projects on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) for the first time ever. One token that was listed is Bonfida (CCC:FIDA-USD), which surged yesterday on the news. Despite declining today, there’s a tremendous amount of interest around Bonfida price predictions.
Bonfida is an SPL token (an equivalent to an ERC-20 token), and is the first such token to be added to Coinbase. Accordingly, expectations are high that this token could see seriously increased interest following the listing. Crypto experts have found that for many coins and tokens, the months following a Coinbase listing bring outperformance. Accordingly, many speculators and traders may be looking at the FIDA crypto as a short-term holding right now.
Despite jumping yesterday, this token has since come back down to earth. That said, there are investors who may still be interested in seeing where FIDA goes from here.
Let’s dive into where the experts see Bonfida heading next.
Bonfida Price Predictions
For context, FIDA currently trades at $2.53 per token.
- WalletInvestor currently projects FIDA could hit $8.07 in one year and $30.90 in five years.
- DigitalCoinPrice provides a 2023, 2025 and 2029 price target of $4.07, $5.57, and $10.65, respectively, for FIDA.
- Finally, Gov.Capital forecasts Bonfida could be worth $21.84 in one year and $208.42 in five years.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.