Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go After Latest Rally?

One of the top proof-of-stake networks out there, Cardano (ADA-USD) has generated a tremendous amount of interest from investors for quite some time. Today, that interest has morphed into consideration of Cardano price predictions. ADA has surged more than 8% higher over the past 24 hours at the time of this writing.
This move comes as the crypto market gets a boost from some specific headline news. Ukraine has reportedly tapped Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users for funds via crypto. For those concerned about sanctions and their impact on the global financial system, Cardano and its crypto peers appear to be a good place to hide.
For ADA specifically, the blockchain network is one that many believe could be a long-term winner. That’s because Cardano’s proof-of-stake validation mechanism is among the most environmentally friendly. It’s fast relative to its large-cap peers and cheaper. Developer interest continues to surge and investors thinking long-term like how ADA is positioned.
So, accordingly, let’s take a look at what the experts think of Cardano right now.
Cardano Price Predictions
For reference, ADA currently trades at just under 93 cents per coin.
- Coinpedia predicts Cardano could trade in the $1.50 to $2 range this year. Additionally, the site provides a five-year and 10-year price target of $10.73 and $22.56, respectively.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year and five-year price forecast of $2.09 and $6.89 respectively for ADA.
- Finally, CoinQuora suggests ADA could trade in the $1.52 to $3.18 range over the near term.
