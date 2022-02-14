CRO Crypto Price Predictions: Where Could Lebron James Take Crypto.com Coin?

NBA star Lebron James has sparked a lot of conversations today with his ad for Crypto.com (CRO-USD), with many people speculating that the four-time champion could become an investor just like actor Matt Damon.
While it remains to be seen if Lebron James will do more than simply advertise Crypto.com, the star athlete’s promotion of the platform behind the CRO crypto has many people also speculating on where the price of the asset could go in coming months. Currently, CRO trades at 48 cents, down about 50% from its all-time highs.
For unfamiliar investors, Crypto.com is a Singapore-based exchange that allows investors to buy, sell and exchange 150 cryptos. It also offers a crypto wallet, NFT marketplace and credit cards.
Here are several prices predictions for where analysts see the price of CRO heading in the coming months and year.
CRO Crypto Price Predictions:
According to Cryptopredictions, the price of CRO will range between 59 cents and 88 cents in the first quarter of this year.
Analysts expect that the CRO crypto will then hit 89 cents by April. From there, it will continue an uptrend in May and June. Within this period, CRO could reach a maximum price of 90 cents, according to the price prediction website.
Looking further into the future, website CryptoNewZ forecasts that CRO will be worth as much as $1.82 by the year 2025 and will grow to $2.10 by 2026. The price predictions are based on detailed technical analysis carried out by the website.
What’s Next for Crypto.com
Where CRO ultimately ends up is anyone’s guess. But Lebron James’ endorsement is helping the cryptocurrency exchange move further into the mainstream and build its brand and profile. Even if Lebron James does not take a stake in the exchange, his endorsement and advertisements are having a positive effect on Crypto.com.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.