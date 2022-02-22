Dear AMC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 1

Investors in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock are going to want to keep an eye on the company when March 1 rolls around.
That’s when the movie theater chain is scheduled to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors will also get to see the company’s full-year results for 2021 in that earnings report.
When Will AMC Report Earnings?
So when exactly will that earnings report go live? AMC Entertainment will release its Q4 results after markets close on March 1. It will follow that up with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
It’ll be interesting to see how AMC performs during the fourth quarter considering several blockbusters released during that period. Among them are Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and last but definitely not least, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
It’s also worth highlighting that consumers were going out and about more during this period. That’s the result of waning coronavirus fears, as well as 0micron concerns not keeping people inside as much as previous variants did.
Investors watching AMC stock when it releases earnings next week will want to watch for two major numbers: earnings per share and revenue. The current estimates are for EPS of -26 cents on revenue of $1.09 billion.
It’s also safe to assume that we’ll see some changes to AMC stock’s price on Monday and Tuesday. It’s typical for a company’s shares to rise or fall ahead of an earnings report release.
AMC stock is down 4.4% as of noon Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.