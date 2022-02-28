Dear RIVN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 10

Shareholders of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) should mark their calendars for March 10. On that day, Rivian has confirmed it will report earnings for the fourth quarter. Despite a massive and highly publicized initial public offering (IPO), shares of RIVN stock are still down more than 30% year-to-date (YTD). As a result, investors are hoping that Q4 earnings will provide some positive clarity on the company’s business performance.
First, investors will want to look out for revenue. During Q3, the electric vehicle (EV) company reported a scant sales figure of $1 million. However, this was because it had just started deliveries of its R1T model. Rivian delivered just 11 units of the R1T model for the quarter ended Sept. 30. For Q4, analysts are expecting revenue of $60 million as Rivian works to expand its deliveries and reservations. As of mid-December, Rivian had 71,000 reservations for its R1 lineup. Impressively, the reservations number had risen by more than 45% from when the company last reported. Rivian added the following:
“As of December 15, 2021, we have produced 652 R1 vehicles and delivered 386 of those, including the production and sale of our first two R1S vehicles earlier this week.”
Of course, analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) to come in at a loss of $1.64. Profitability remains a major concern as Rivian works to ramp up reservations, deliveries and production capability.
Rivian has invested heavily into its production facility in Normal, Illinois. Upon completion, the facility is expected to produce up to 200,000 vehicles per year. In addition, Rivian is currently in the process of building another facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility has a targeted annual production capacity of 400,000 vehicles.
What’s Next for RIVN Stock?
For Q1, analysts expect revenue of $345.8 million and EPS of -$1.21. For full-year 2022, analysts are also expecting revenue of $3.53 billion, which would portray a massive acceleration from 2021. Rivian did not give internal revenue or EPS guidance when it reported Q3 results, however.
Investors are also anticipating updates concerning Rivian’s EDV 700, an electric delivery van. The EDV 700 has been certified to sell in the U.S. and carries a range of up to 150 miles. In addition, the company will offer larger and smaller versions of the EDV, called the EDV 900 and EDV 500, respectively.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.