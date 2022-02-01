GALA Crypto: 12 Things for Metaverse Investors to Know About Little-Known Gala Games

Gala Games, the game developer behind the Gala (CCC:GALA-USD) crypto, is on the rise today as investors take interest in the company.
Let’s dive into everything crypto traders need to know about Gala below!
- Gala Games is a developer of multiple mobile games that players can download and play.
- These games can reward players with special items that they can mint as NFTs.
- Currently, players have to move their items to another platform, such as Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
- However, the company intends to launch its own platform, Galachain, in the future.
- This would allow users to mint NFTs on that blockchain instead of having to move them to another.
- A few examples of the games offered by Gala include Legends Reborn: Age of Chance, Townstar, as well as The Walking Dead: Empires.
- Users can also download and set up Gala Nodes on their computers to take part in the crypto’s ecosystem.
- Contributing to the network can include rewards, such as GALA, limited edition NFTs, and opportunities to help the ecosystem grow.
- Crypto traders that want to invest in Gala directly can buy the crypto as well.
- It’s listed on several exchanges, such as Binance, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and many others.
- The fact that Gala Games already has games ready to play and NFTs that can be minted is a major win over others in the space.
- Plenty of NFT gaming cryptos make big promises but don’t have any games ready to go.
GALA is rising 5.4% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
