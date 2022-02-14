Is MRNA Stock a Buy Following 12% Plunge? 4 Analysts Weigh In.

It has been yet another difficult day for Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Currently, shares of MRNA stock are down more than 12% as investors continue to revalue an assortment of vaccine producers.
There are a number of reasons why vaccine makers have seen their valuations take a hit. Many countries have vaccinated a large percent of their populations, eating away at the remaining market. Competition in this space hasn’t sat still, with booster shots now being split among an increased number of players. New WHO approvals have invited patients and providers to choose from a wider range of vaccines.
These factors have resulted in shifting sentiment with respect to vaccine stocks. Companies such as Moderna have held valuations that many previously considered unwarranted. Combined with a range of macroeconomic forces (rising interest rates and surging inflation), there’s little to like about the risk-reward upside with such stocks.
That said, let’s dive into what the experts think of Moderna right now.
MRNA Stock Price Predictions
For context, MRNA stock currently trades near $140. Among the high-profile analyst price targets on Moderna are the following:
- Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reaffirmed a “hold” rating, along with a $213 price target.
- Among the most bullish analysts on MRNA stock is Leah Rush Cann of Brookline Capital Markets, with a $506 price target and a “buy” rating.
- Tyler Van Buren of Cowen issued the equivalent of a “hold” rating, with a $200 price target on MRNA stock.
- One of the more bearish analysts covering MRNA stock is Geoff Meacham of Bank of America, who put a “neutral” rating and a $180 price target on Moderna.
