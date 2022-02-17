Is QS Stock a Buy After Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on QuantumScape Price Predictions.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock is down this morning after the company delivered its latest earnings report.
However, today’s decline in QS stock has left some analysts perplexed as the company’s losses narrowed greatly in the fourth quarter of 2021. The maker of solid-state batteries that are used in electric vehicles posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share. That is down significantly from $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in 2021.
However, Wall Street had called for a net loss of 10 cents a share.
But is everything all that bad? QuantumScape promised to hit several key milestones this year, including the delivery of samples using its proprietary cell format. And, QuantumScape said it has well over $1.4 billion of liquidity available to drive its operations forward.
QS stock finished trading yesterday at $16.99 a share, down more than 20% year to date. Where will it go next?
QS Stock Price Predictions
- UBS has a “hold” rating on QuantumScape stock and a price target of $18, which would be 10% higher than current levels.
- JPMorgan Chase also has a “hold” rating on QS stock, but offers a price target of $40, which would be 144% higher than where the shares currently trade.
- Cowen has a “buy” rating on QuantumScape and a $36 price target, which implies upside of 120%.
Among six professional analysts offering price predictions on QuantumScape stock, the median price target is currently $24.50, which would be 45% higher than yesterday’s closing price.
